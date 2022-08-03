Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

Ceragon Networks Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CRNT stock opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.24. Ceragon Networks has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $4.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.11.

Institutional Trading of Ceragon Networks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ceragon Networks during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 214,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 135,085 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 772.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 543,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 480,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 654,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 110,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

