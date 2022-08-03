Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

Ceragon Networks Stock Performance

Shares of CRNT stock opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11. Ceragon Networks has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $4.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ceragon Networks

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 654,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 110,093 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ceragon Networks by 772.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 543,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 480,796 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ceragon Networks by 171.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 214,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 135,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 23.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

