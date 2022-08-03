Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of CERE traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.04. 4,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 2.09. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.86 and a 12-month high of $46.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

