CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.23 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. CF Industries had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:CF opened at $98.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $113.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.10. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

Several research analysts have recently commented on CF shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on CF Industries from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Consumer Edge lowered CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on CF Industries from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.59.

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $634,311.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,293,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,639,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,005,000 after purchasing an additional 43,695 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in CF Industries by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 472,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,722,000 after purchasing an additional 73,362 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 465,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,978,000 after purchasing an additional 245,380 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 297.2% during the 1st quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 441,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,531,000 after buying an additional 330,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

