CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. CF Industries had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.09. The stock had a trading volume of 68,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,444. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.40 and its 200 day moving average is $90.10. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $113.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CF shares. Citigroup raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on CF Industries from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.59.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

