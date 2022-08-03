Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Receives $8.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.15.

CIAFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$9.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.75 to C$8.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

OTCMKTS CIAFF opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.68. Champion Iron has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $6.02.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

