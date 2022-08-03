ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.63.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.
ChargePoint Trading Up 4.5 %
Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.26. ChargePoint has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.13.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Michael Linse sold 1,696,646 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $23,023,486.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 4,026 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $52,015.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 443,512 shares in the company, valued at $5,730,175.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,051,935 shares of company stock worth $27,700,851. Company insiders own 23.64% of the company's stock.
Institutional Trading of ChargePoint
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at $307,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at $335,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in ChargePoint by 40.3% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,429 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in ChargePoint by 592.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 16,494 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About ChargePoint
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
