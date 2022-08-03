ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.63.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

ChargePoint Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.26. ChargePoint has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Insider Activity

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.10 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 107.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Linse sold 1,696,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $23,023,486.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael Linse sold 1,696,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $23,023,486.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $52,015.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 443,512 shares in the company, valued at $5,730,175.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,051,935 shares of company stock worth $27,700,851. Company insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at $307,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at $335,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in ChargePoint by 40.3% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,429 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in ChargePoint by 592.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 16,494 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ChargePoint

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Stories

