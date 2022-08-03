Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Short Interest Update

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the June 30th total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

In other Charles & Colvard, Ltd. news, Director Neal I. Goldman bought 40,898 shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $54,803.32. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,080,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 722,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 93,172 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 82,148 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 550,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 177,353 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 467,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 117,072 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 361,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Down 0.0 %

CTHR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,353. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.59. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.48. The stock has a market cap of $41.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.48.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 18.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

(Get Rating)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.