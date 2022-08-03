Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Position Raised by Capco Asset Management LLC

Capco Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications makes up approximately 10.5% of Capco Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Capco Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $40,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $563.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $644.72.
Charter Communications Trading Up 1.9 %
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.26 EPS for the current year.
About Charter Communications
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
Read More
