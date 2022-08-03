Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Position Raised by Capco Asset Management LLC

Capco Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications makes up approximately 10.5% of Capco Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Capco Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $40,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $563.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $644.72.

Charter Communications Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $8.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $446.14. 6,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.91. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.75 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $469.73 and its 200-day moving average is $520.70.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.26 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.