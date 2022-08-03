Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Position Raised by Capco Asset Management LLC

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2022

Capco Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTRGet Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications makes up approximately 10.5% of Capco Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Capco Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $40,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $563.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $644.72.

Charter Communications Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $8.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $446.14. 6,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.91. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.75 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $469.73 and its 200-day moving average is $520.70.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.26 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTRGet Rating).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.