ChartEx Price Tops $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (CHART)

ChartEx (CHART) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $32,117.13 and approximately $8.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ChartEx alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004396 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.33 or 0.00634313 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00016335 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00033953 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here. ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro.

ChartEx Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.