Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Short Interest Down 20.3% in July

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 895,300 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the June 30th total of 1,124,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,953.0 days.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance

Shares of CWSRF opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $10.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.55.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces including properties under development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.