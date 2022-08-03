ChemoCentryx (CCXI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect ChemoCentryx to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $5.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 514.64% and a negative return on equity of 47.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts expect ChemoCentryx to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ChemoCentryx Stock Up 6.0 %

ChemoCentryx stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,430. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.67. ChemoCentryx has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $42.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.11.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of ChemoCentryx

In related news, Director James L. Tyree sold 3,863 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $99,124.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,081.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 74,101 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 5,835 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

See Also

