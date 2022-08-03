ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Shares Acquired by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCXI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

ChemoCentryx Stock Performance

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock opened at $23.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average of $24.19. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $42.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ChemoCentryx ( NASDAQ:CCXI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $5.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 514.64% and a negative return on equity of 47.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James L. Tyree sold 3,863 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $99,124.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,081.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Profile

(Get Rating)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.