Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Short Interest Up 27.3% in July

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,600 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the June 30th total of 233,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 44.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CGIFF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.79.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CGIFF stock opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average of $6.14. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $7.06.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

