China Yuchai International (CYD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 10th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
China Yuchai International Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of China Yuchai International stock opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. China Yuchai International has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $15.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.01.
China Yuchai International Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 4.16%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Yuchai International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About China Yuchai International
China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.
