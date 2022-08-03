China Yuchai International (CYD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 10th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

China Yuchai International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of China Yuchai International stock opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. China Yuchai International has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $15.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.01.

China Yuchai International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 4.16%.

Institutional Trading of China Yuchai International

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Yuchai International stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of China Yuchai International Limited ( NYSE:CYD Get Rating ) by 1,245.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in China Yuchai International were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Yuchai International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

