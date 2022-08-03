Christine Ring Sells 712 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) General Counsel Christine Ring sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $11,157.04. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,317.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Nurix Therapeutics Stock Up 7.4 %
Shares of NRIX stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,246. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.95. The company has a market capitalization of $778.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.90. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $37.42.
Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.01). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 399.14% and a negative return on equity of 47.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.
