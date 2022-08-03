Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stake Increased by Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Church & Dwight comprises about 1.1% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,102,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,022,000 after buying an additional 514,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,291,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,845,000 after purchasing an additional 154,906 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,658,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,978,000 after buying an additional 635,823 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,087,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,990,000 after buying an additional 1,596,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,632,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,581,000 after buying an additional 106,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHD opened at $87.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.07. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.34. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.34 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.62.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

