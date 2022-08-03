CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Given New C$14.50 Price Target at TD Securities

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$26.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$22.11.

CI Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CIX stock traded up C$0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$14.75. The company had a trading volume of 246,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,529. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$14.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of C$2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93. CI Financial has a 1-year low of C$12.98 and a 1-year high of C$30.88.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$633.75 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 3.5275855 EPS for the current year.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

