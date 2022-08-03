CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $20,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,498,062,000 after buying an additional 2,986,547 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,304,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,011,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,173,750,000 after acquiring an additional 860,365 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,004,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,065,000 after acquiring an additional 807,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 865,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,359,000 after acquiring an additional 512,916 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $161.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.80 and a twelve month high of $183.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.03. The stock has a market cap of $81.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.