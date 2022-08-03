CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 87.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,312 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $27,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $314.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $294.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.24. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

