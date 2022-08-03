CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,004 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $34,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,875.0% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MBB opened at $99.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.39. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $108.83.

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.184 dividend. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

