CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,364,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 583,177 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.50% of Tricon Residential worth $21,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $11.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James raised Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

NYSE TCN opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average is $13.41. Tricon Residential Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $138.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

