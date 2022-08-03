CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $19.10 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,227 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $19,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $827,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,315,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,115,676.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director James Breyer bought 9,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.21 per share, with a total value of $999,840.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $827,196.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,315,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,115,676.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,654 shares of company stock worth $12,405,451. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blackstone Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.82.

Shares of BX opened at $100.57 on Wednesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.97 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $70.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.99 and a 200-day moving average of $111.61.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.70%.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

