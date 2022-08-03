CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $25.97 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,861 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $25,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $257.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.73.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.3 %

ADP stock opened at $240.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $100.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.86 and a 200-day moving average of $215.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

