CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $35.56 Million Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 776,512 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 337,815 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.13% of Southwest Airlines worth $35,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oldfield Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $107,911,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $92,502,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,815,980 shares of the airline’s stock worth $120,637,000 after acquiring an additional 795,400 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $32,581,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,813,505 shares of the airline’s stock worth $77,691,000 after acquiring an additional 691,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 1.8 %

LUV stock opened at $37.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day moving average of $42.61. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.36 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

