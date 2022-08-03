CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $40.33 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 40,708 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $40,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,138,930,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,258,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,929 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 625.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,884,000 after purchasing an additional 950,008 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $363,035,000 after purchasing an additional 898,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,725,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,962,892,000 after purchasing an additional 561,955 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $243.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.62.

Insider Activity at Amgen

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. TheStreet lowered shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.23.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.