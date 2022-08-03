CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $39,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $4,475,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $85,345,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,570 shares of company stock worth $12,966,280. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $177.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.63 and a 200 day moving average of $169.60. The company has a market cap of $161.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $202.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Benchmark initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.43.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

