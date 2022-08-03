CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 512,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,968 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $24,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421,820 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,767,000. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,965,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,586,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,365 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $42.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.31.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

