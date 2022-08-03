CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 306,426 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 769,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 306,426 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.36% of SSR Mining worth $16,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in SSR Mining by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,249,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,571 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,120,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,228,000 after buying an additional 1,810,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,320,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,077,000 after buying an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,190,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,772,000 after buying an additional 13,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,734,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,742,000 after buying an additional 330,443 shares in the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on SSR Mining from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on SSR Mining from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on SSR Mining from C$32.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.50 target price on the stock.

SSR Mining Price Performance

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 6.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.40. SSR Mining Inc. has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $24.58.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $355.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.25 million. Equities analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at SSR Mining

In related news, insider Michael John Sparks sold 4,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SSR Mining news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $87,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,943.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael John Sparks sold 4,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,270 shares of company stock worth $780,398 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SSR Mining

(Get Rating)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Recommended Stories

