CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 4,936 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,936 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $17,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in United Parcel Service by 16.2% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $17,147,000. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $349,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 98.5% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 14.9% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.64.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $193.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.47.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

