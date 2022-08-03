Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,369 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $10,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Ciena by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $1,750,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $174,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,450,533.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $174,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,450,533.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $174,301.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,707,321.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,310 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,601 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $51.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.72. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $41.63 and a one year high of $78.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Ciena from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ciena from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.35.

About Ciena

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Articles

