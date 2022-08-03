Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock Position Decreased by Motco

Motco lessened its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Cigna were worth $7,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CI. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $283.00 to $296.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.28.

Insider Activity

Cigna Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total transaction of $12,239,479.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,402,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Cigna news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,993,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total value of $12,239,479.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,402,139.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,740 shares of company stock valued at $20,621,935 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.96. 35,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,036,703. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $282.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.79%.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

