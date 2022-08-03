Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Short Interest Down 18.8% in July

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLOK opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. Cipherloc has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11.

Cipherloc (OTCMKTS:CLOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Cipherloc Corporation provides polymorphic encryption technology solutions to secure and private data transmission. The company was formerly known as National Scientific Corporation and changed its name to Cipherloc Corporation in March 2015. Cipherloc Corporation was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Buda, Texas.

