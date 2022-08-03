Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Harbor Island Capital LLC

Harbor Island Capital LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 254,534 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 6.8% of Harbor Island Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Harbor Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $14,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $33,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,912,850. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.21.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

