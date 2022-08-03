Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,204 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,607 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.3% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $25,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.23.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Price Performance

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $44.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $186.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

