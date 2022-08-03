Citigroup Boosts Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target to $36.00

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CC. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America cut Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Chemours in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

CC stock opened at $34.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.82. Chemours has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average of $33.72.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 79.77% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chemours will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 22,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $965,169.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,404,246.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 22,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $965,169.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,404,246.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 7,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $293,004.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,055.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 296,280 shares of company stock valued at $11,989,133. 3.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemours by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $569,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060,250 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chemours by 315.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,287,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $76,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,888 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chemours by 214.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,314,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,374,000 after acquiring an additional 895,847 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter worth about $19,175,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chemours by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,350,000 after acquiring an additional 588,765 shares in the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

