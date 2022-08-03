Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Citigroup in a research note issued on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.42. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Citigroup’s current full-year earnings is $7.21 per share.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share.

Citigroup Stock Down 2.3 %

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on C. TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

C stock opened at $50.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $43.44 and a 52 week high of $74.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702,380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Citigroup by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,306,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,093 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,753,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,390,000 after purchasing an additional 319,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

