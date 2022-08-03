Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2022

StockNews.com cut shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXSGet Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Citrix Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $101.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Citrix Systems has a one year low of $78.07 and a one year high of $115.00.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXSGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The cloud computing company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $825.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.00 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 67.78% and a net margin of 9.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citrix Systems

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 514 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.