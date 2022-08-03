Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $101.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Citrix Systems has a one year low of $78.07 and a one year high of $115.00.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The cloud computing company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $825.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.00 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 67.78% and a net margin of 9.97%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 514 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

