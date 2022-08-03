Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Clarus had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 6.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

Shares of CLAR opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $777.90 million, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Clarus’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Clarus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised Clarus to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Clarus from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Clarus in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In related news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $4,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,828,464 shares in the company, valued at $38,416,028.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $2,783,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,553,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,595,643.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $4,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,828,464 shares in the company, valued at $38,416,028.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Clarus by 30.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Clarus by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,057,000 after acquiring an additional 23,842 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,347,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,691,000 after purchasing an additional 18,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

