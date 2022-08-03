Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Clarus had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 6.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Clarus Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ CLAR traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.74. 708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,796. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Clarus has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $32.36. The firm has a market cap of $771.94 million, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Clarus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Clarus’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarus

In other news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $2,783,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,553,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,595,643.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $2,783,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,553,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,595,643.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $4,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,828,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,416,028.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Clarus by 21.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clarus in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Clarus by 7.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Clarus by 65.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Clarus in the first quarter worth about $425,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Clarus from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Clarus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Clarus in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Featured Articles

