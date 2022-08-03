Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Clean Energy Fuels to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 42.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $83.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Clean Energy Fuels to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.12.

Insider Activity at Clean Energy Fuels

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,551,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,119.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,613,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,272,000 after buying an additional 36,045 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,513,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,535,000 after buying an additional 177,210 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,272,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,745,000 after buying an additional 115,935 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,202,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,546,000 after buying an additional 39,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 80.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,023,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,123,000 after buying an additional 455,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Clean Energy Fuels to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.