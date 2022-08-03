Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $40.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.31% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Clearwater Paper Stock Performance

Shares of CLW stock opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $587.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.20 and its 200 day moving average is $31.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Clearwater Paper has a 52-week low of $25.07 and a 52-week high of $44.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.07). Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 4.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,717,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,189,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,351,000 after purchasing an additional 20,592 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,174,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,935,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,589,000 after purchasing an additional 13,342 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 5.9% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 353,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

