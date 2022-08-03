Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.07) earnings per share.
CLW traded up $6.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,280. Clearwater Paper has a fifty-two week low of $25.07 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.92 million, a PE ratio of -30.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.55.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLW. StockNews.com raised Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday.
Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.
