Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.07) earnings per share.

Clearwater Paper Stock Performance

CLW traded up $6.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,280. Clearwater Paper has a fifty-two week low of $25.07 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.92 million, a PE ratio of -30.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLW. StockNews.com raised Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 165,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 13,926 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,312 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

