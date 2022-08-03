Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.76

Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.76 and last traded at $42.49, with a volume of 1452 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Clearwater Paper Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $714.95 million, a P/E ratio of -30.19 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.07). Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 4.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Clearwater Paper by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Clearwater Paper by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.