Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Short Interest Update

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,430,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the June 30th total of 39,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $34.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci purchased 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $102,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,735 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,169.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci bought 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $102,948.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,169.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,238.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cleveland-Cliffs

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Community Bank of Raymore acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth $1,668,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 25.2% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 32,250 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 32.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 231,434 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 56,501 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2,036.4% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 70,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 67,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 44.6% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 122,791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 37,857 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

