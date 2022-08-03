CloakCoin Market Cap Hits $2.30 Million (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and $369.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001681 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,871,676 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com.

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

