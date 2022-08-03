CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 253.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $750,203,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in CME Group by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,013,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,636 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in CME Group by 88,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,458,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,347 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in CME Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,091,000 after purchasing an additional 603,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in CME Group by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 856,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,723,000 after purchasing an additional 434,699 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $197.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,817. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94. The stock has a market cap of $70.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $254.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.67.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

