CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,051 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CME Group were worth $32,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2,556.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,659,000 after purchasing an additional 128,090 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 88,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $23,173,000. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5,628.3% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 190,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,229,000 after purchasing an additional 186,915 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $254.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.80.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $197.52 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.05.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

