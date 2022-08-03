CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML) Increases Dividend to GBX 5 Per Share

CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Friday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from CML Microsystems’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CML Microsystems Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LON:CML opened at GBX 401.60 ($4.92) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 378.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 378.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 10.29. The company has a market capitalization of £63.88 million and a PE ratio of 5,714.29. CML Microsystems has a 52 week low of GBX 332.25 ($4.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 460 ($5.64).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

About CML Microsystems

CML Microsystems plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets mixed-signal, radio frequency (RF), and microwave semiconductors for communications markets worldwide. It primarily offers high performance RF products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors, as well as microwave/millimetre wave semiconductors for wireless voice and data communications.

