CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNA Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share.

CNA Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

CNA traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,924. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.70. CNA Financial has a 52-week low of $39.62 and a 52-week high of $50.33.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at CNA Financial

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday.

In other CNA Financial news, Director Michael A. Bless purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.18 per share, for a total transaction of $110,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,450. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CNA Financial news, Director Michael A. Bless purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.18 per share, for a total transaction of $110,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,450. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $424,877.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,565.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CNA Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $781,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 258.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 292,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,216,000 after acquiring an additional 13,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

